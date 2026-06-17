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Idaho Matters

Celebrating 30 years of impact at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT
The new education building covers 6,000 square feet and cost $6.4 million to build.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
The new education building covers 6,000 square feet and cost $6.4 million to build.

This month the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is marking a major milestone.

For 30 years the organization has championed the dignity of all people using education and public outreach.

Since opening, the memorial has become widely popular, attracting more than 100,000 visitors each year. And now as they celebrate this special anniversary, we’re taking a look back at their impact and what’s to come.

Christina Bruce-Bennion, the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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