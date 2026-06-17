Celebrating 30 years of impact at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

This month the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is marking a major milestone.

For 30 years the organization has championed the dignity of all people using education and public outreach.

Since opening, the memorial has become widely popular, attracting more than 100,000 visitors each year. And now as they celebrate this special anniversary, we’re taking a look back at their impact and what’s to come.

Christina Bruce-Bennion, the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.