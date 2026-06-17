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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 17, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:01 PM MDT
A silhouette of someone receiving a vaccine.
AP Images

COVID vaccines have been a political flashpoint for years now, but a new study published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine is getting attention for a different reason. Researchers followed more than a million veterans and found that people who received an updated COVIDvaccine had lower rates of heart attacks, strokes, hospitalizations and deaths in the months that followed.

The findings suggest the benefits of COVID vaccination may extend beyond preventing severe respiratory illness and could include protecting heart health, especially for older adults and people with chronic health conditions.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCOVID-19 Vaccine
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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