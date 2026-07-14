As fire risk grows, one expert reflects on lessons from Yellowstone's 1988 fires

Last week, the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) briefed the region’s wildland firefighters, water managers and utility company officials on what they can expect for the rest of the summer.

The outlook was grim, which came as no surprise to Liz Davy, program director of the Greater Yellowstone Fire Action Network.

She has been concerned about the high fire potential this year compared to 1988, when the devastating Yellowstone National Park fires burned 36% of the landscape. She lives in Driggs now, but 38 years ago, she worked for the U.S. Forest Service when those fires broke out. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

