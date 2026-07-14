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As fire risk grows, one expert reflects on lessons from Yellowstone's 1988 fires

By Samantha Wright
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT
In this Sept. 2, 1988, file photo, a forest fire blazes out of control near West Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park, Mont. Fire managers in Yellowstone National Park are curious to find out why wildfires are burning so actively in the summer of 2016, in areas that burned back in 1988. The park has called in a special federal team that studies fire behavior.
Tannen Maury
/
AP
In this Sept. 2, 1988, file photo, a forest fire blazes out of control near West Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park, Mont. Fire managers in Yellowstone National Park are curious to find out why wildfires are burning so actively in the summer of 2016, in areas that burned back in 1988. The park has called in a special federal team that studies fire behavior.

Last week, the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) briefed the region’s wildland firefighters, water managers and utility company officials on what they can expect for the rest of the summer.

The outlook was grim, which came as no surprise to Liz Davy, program director of the Greater Yellowstone Fire Action Network.

She has been concerned about the high fire potential this year compared to 1988, when the devastating Yellowstone National Park fires burned 36% of the landscape. She lives in Driggs now, but 38 years ago, she worked for the U.S. Forest Service when those fires broke out. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters WildfiresWildfires 2026
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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