What makes a good neighbor? Idaho Public Television invites families to explore
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Idaho Public Television
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Idaho Public Television
What does it mean to be a good neighbor?
That's the question at the heart of Idaho Public Television's annual Be My Neighbor Day. It's a free event bringing families together for a day of learning, play and community connection.
This year, the celebration is taking place in Lapwai, where kids can explore hands-on activities and meet their favorite Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood characters.
Idaho Public Television education director Kari Wardle joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.