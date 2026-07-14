What makes a good neighbor? Idaho Public Television invites families to explore

What does it mean to be a good neighbor?

That's the question at the heart of Idaho Public Television's annual Be My Neighbor Day. It's a free event bringing families together for a day of learning, play and community connection.

This year, the celebration is taking place in Lapwai, where kids can explore hands-on activities and meet their favorite Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood characters.

Idaho Public Television education director Kari Wardle joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.