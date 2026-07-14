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Idaho Matters

What makes a good neighbor? Idaho Public Television invites families to explore

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:17 PM MDT
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Idaho Public Television
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Idaho Public Television

What does it mean to be a good neighbor?

That's the question at the heart of Idaho Public Television's annual Be My Neighbor Day. It's a free event bringing families together for a day of learning, play and community connection.

This year, the celebration is taking place in Lapwai, where kids can explore hands-on activities and meet their favorite Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood characters.

Idaho Public Television education director Kari Wardle joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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