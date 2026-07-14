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Idaho Matters

Kerri Maher on family, sobriety and the Summer of Love

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:26 PM MDT
Berkley

The countercultural movement of the late 1960s has long been remembered for its season of music, rebellion and social change.

However, it's also known for its personal stories. Which is exactly what author Kerri Maher is exploring in her latest novel, Summer of Love.

Following three generations of women, Maher explores how the hopes and struggles of one defining era can leave a mark on the lives we lead and the stories we pass down. Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Maher to talk more about her new release.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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