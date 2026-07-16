The return of cyanide devices renews a family's call for change

Cyanide bombs are back. The M-44 is a small, spring-loaded device full of sodium cyanide. Trappers smear bait on the bombs and when a coyote or a fox touches them, they explode, releasing a spray of deadly particles. They’re designed to kill predators that prey on cattle.

Nine years ago, 14-year-old Canyon Mansfield was playing behind his house in Pocatello with his dog Kasey when he came across an M-44, which exploded in his face, covering them both with the deadly poison. Kasey died, and Canyon was left with weeks of nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Three years ago , after years of public outcry , the U.S. Department of the Interior banned their use . But in April , the federal government quietly brought them back on a limited basis.

Canyon’s family has been telling his story for years, and they’re back, along with groups like Predator Defense , campaigning to get the cyanide bombs banned again . There’s even legislation, called Canyon’s Law , that supporters are trying to get through Congress .

Canyon’s dad, Dr. Mark Mansfield and his sister Madison Mansfield, joined Idaho Matters, along with Brooks Fahy, the executive director of Predator Defense to talk more.