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Idaho Matters

The return of cyanide devices renews a family's call for change

By Samantha Wright
Published July 16, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT
This photo shows an M-44 cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho.
AP
/
Bannock County Sheriffs Office
This photo shows an M-44 cyanide device in Pocatello, Idaho.

Cyanide bombs are back. The M-44 is a small, spring-loaded device full of sodium cyanide. Trappers smear bait on the bombs and when a coyote or a fox touches them, they explode, releasing a spray of deadly particles. They’re designed to kill predators that prey on cattle.

Nine years ago, 14-year-old Canyon Mansfield was playing behind his house in Pocatello with his dog Kasey when he came across an M-44, which exploded in his face, covering them both with the deadly poison. Kasey died, and Canyon was left with weeks of nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Three years ago, after years of public outcry, the U.S. Department of the Interior banned their use. But in April, the federal government quietly brought them back on a limited basis.

Canyon’s family has been telling his story for years, and they’re back, along with groups like Predator Defense, campaigning to get the cyanide bombs banned again. There’s even legislation, called Canyon’s Law, that supporters are trying to get through Congress.

Canyon’s dad, Dr. Mark Mansfield and his sister Madison Mansfield, joined Idaho Matters, along with Brooks Fahy, the executive director of Predator Defense to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Cyanide BombsCoyote
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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