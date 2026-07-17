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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 17, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 17, 2026 at 1:39 PM MDT
Nick Armato prepares a cow for milking at Ronnybrook Farm, which uses pasteurization, in Ancramdale, N.Y., on April 22, 2026.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Nick Armato prepares a cow for milking at Ronnybrook Farm, which uses pasteurization, in Ancramdale, N.Y., on April 22, 2026.

An emotional vote to move next year's Oregon-Idaho United Methodist Conference out of Idaho has sparked a wider conversation about safety, belonging and what it means to stand with vulnerable communities.

A Pocatello nonprofit, founded to support first responders, is now at the center of serious criminal allegations, an investigation is tracing one patient's complications after a routine surgery and its broader connection to patient safety. Plus, health officials are looking into a raw milk outbreak involving more than 100 Idahoans who have gotten sick.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableMilkCrimeHospitals
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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