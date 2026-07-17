Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 17, 2026

An emotional vote to move next year's Oregon-Idaho United Methodist Conference out of Idaho has sparked a wider conversation about safety, belonging and what it means to stand with vulnerable communities.

A Pocatello nonprofit, founded to support first responders, is now at the center of serious criminal allegations, an investigation is tracing one patient's complications after a routine surgery and its broader connection to patient safety. Plus, health officials are looking into a raw milk outbreak involving more than 100 Idahoans who have gotten sick.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

