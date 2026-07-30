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Idaho Matters

An Idaho company's alternative to nicotine pouches

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:01 PM MDT
Deckiez

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 16, 2026.

Some habits are hard to break and for many, nicotine is one of them.

It's an addiction that often provides a boost, some focus, and a list of health risks. Which is why one Idaho athlete wanted to help make a change.

So he created Deckiez, a caffeine pouch that provides a pick-me-up without the nicotine. Deckiez founder Dean Herkenrath joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this Idaho company.

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Idaho Matters Nicotine
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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