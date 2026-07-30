An Idaho company's alternative to nicotine pouches

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 16, 2026.

Some habits are hard to break and for many, nicotine is one of them.

It's an addiction that often provides a boost, some focus, and a list of health risks. Which is why one Idaho athlete wanted to help make a change.

So he created Deckiez, a caffeine pouch that provides a pick-me-up without the nicotine. Deckiez founder Dean Herkenrath joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this Idaho company.