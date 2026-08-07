Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 7, 2026

Wildfires continue to burn in Oregon, Washington and Idaho and we have updates on four major blazes burning hundreds of thousands of acres of rangeland . Plus, a trial in the case of Michael Vaughan has been postponed, there’s a blood shortage, the race for one Idaho senator just got smaller, McCall is rethinking the Fourth of July , there’s an update on the Anderson Ranch Dam project and Idaho’s huckleberry harvest is in trouble.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

