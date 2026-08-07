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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 7, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
Old Trails Fire burns near Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/AP Photo/Young Kwak
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FR159675 AP
Old Trails Fire burns near Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Wildfires continue to burn in Oregon, Washington and Idaho and we have updates on four major blazes burning hundreds of thousands of acres of rangeland. Plus, a trial in the case of Michael Vaughan has been postponed, there’s a blood shortage, the race for one Idaho senator just got smaller, McCall is rethinking the Fourth of July, there’s an update on the Anderson Ranch Dam project and Idaho’s huckleberry harvest is in trouble.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWildfires 2026McCallJim Risch
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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