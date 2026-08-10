Idaho 44: Gooding County - Fossils steal the show

Between Mountain Home and Twin Falls sits Gooding County, a high desert landscape in the middle of Idaho.

It's got canyons and wildflowers and the Thousand Springs Visitor Center, which is the gateway to the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument and Thousand Springs State Park.

People come to hike and birdwatch, but the fossils can steal the show. Fossils of everything from the Hagerman horse to a three-million-year-old otter to an animal known as the bone-crusher!

And since we’re visiting all of Idaho's counties for our Idaho 44 project, we wanted to know more about it, so Kendra Kersting, lead ranger at the Hagerman Fossil Beds, and Alex Kim, Museum Curator for the South Idaho National Parks, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.