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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 2, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:23 PM MDT
Chris Chabot
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Flickr Creative Commons

Valley County is in need of road repairs to the tune of $100 million, cuts to Idaho's in-home care programs are raising concerns, the Grand Targhee Resort expansion is facing push-back and a Boise woman is suing Uber.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableRoadsUberElderly
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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