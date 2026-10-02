Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 2, 2026
Valley County is in need of road repairs to the tune of $100 million, cuts to Idaho's in-home care programs are raising concerns, the Grand Targhee Resort expansion is facing push-back and a Boise woman is suing Uber.
It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kira Corasanti, Managing editor ofTeton Valley News
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for theIdaho Statesman
- Max Silverson, editor of The Star-News
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman