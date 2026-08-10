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Idaho Matters

Wildfire smoke is affecting Idaho's air: Here's what it means for your health

By Samantha Wright
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT
An overlook of the valley from the Upper Fords Creek Road near Orofino, the foregrounded hill is covered in dried grass, the visibility of the valley is poor.
Lauren Paterson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Upper Fords Creek Road, outside of Orofino.

The wildfire smoke has become part of our daily lives in Idaho as dozens of wildfires still burn in eastern Oregon and Washington.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said the air quality is "orange" or “unhealthy for sensitive groups," but who are these sensitive groups? And how much is the smoke affecting all of us, whether or not we have breathing problems?

Jessica Foreman-Starks is a clinical assistant professor in the School of Respiratory Care Sciences at Boise State University, and she joined Idaho Matters to answer our questions about the effects of smoky air on our lungs and even our hearts.

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Idaho Matters Wildfires
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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