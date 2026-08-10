Wildfire smoke is affecting Idaho's air: Here's what it means for your health

The wildfire smoke has become part of our daily lives in Idaho as dozens of wildfires still burn in eastern Oregon and Washington.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said the air quality is "orange" or “unhealthy for sensitive groups," but who are these sensitive groups? And how much is the smoke affecting all of us, whether or not we have breathing problems?

Jessica Foreman-Starks is a clinical assistant professor in the School of Respiratory Care Sciences at Boise State University, and she joined Idaho Matters to answer our questions about the effects of smoky air on our lungs and even our hearts.

