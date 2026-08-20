A new push to save critically endangered species like the vaquita

Earlier in August, two funds connected to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $200 million to the Phoenix Species Project.

The goal of the Project is to give sustained funding to conservation groups working to help 100 of the world's most threatened species . Their hope is to expand the project with more money to protect more species.

One of the animals on the list is the vaquita , a small porpoise that lives off the coast of Mexico, which is critically endangered. You may remember the vaquita. A few years ago, we talked to Boise filmmaker Matthew Podolsky about how fishermen accidentally kill vaquitas as they illegally fish for another sea creature, the totoaba, which brings a huge price in Asia.