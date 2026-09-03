A closer look at herbalism and why its finding new interest
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
For many of us, the plants growing in our garden are just part of the landscape. But for Malisa Scott, knowing what those plants are and how to use them is an important part of her work.
Scott is an herbalist and the owner of Briar and Bloom, where she uses her knowledge of herbs to make teas, oils and salves.
Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Scott to learn more about her work.