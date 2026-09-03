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Idaho Matters

A closer look at herbalism and why its finding new interest

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:12 PM MDT
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott
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Malisa Scott

For many of us, the plants growing in our garden are just part of the landscape. But for Malisa Scott, knowing what those plants are and how to use them is an important part of her work.

Scott is an herbalist and the owner of Briar and Bloom, where she uses her knowledge of herbs to make teas, oils and salves.

Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Scott to learn more about her work.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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