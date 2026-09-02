Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 2, 2026

Pennsylvania is dealing with a growing measles outbreak, nearly 500 cases, dozens of hospitalizations, and now a dispute over two deaths the state says are associated with the disease.

The CDC is not including those deaths in its national total — at least not yet. The agency says it needs more information to determine whether measles actually caused or contributed to the deaths. One of the cases involves a newborn who tested positive for measles, but the county coroner says the baby died from a ruptured spleen.

And what might normally be a medical question about how a death is classified has turned into a very public fight between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.