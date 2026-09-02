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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 2, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
Syringes are prepared for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2025.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Syringes are prepared for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at a clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2025.

Pennsylvania is dealing with a growing measles outbreak, nearly 500 cases, dozens of hospitalizations, and now a dispute over two deaths the state says are associated with the disease.

The CDC is not including those deaths in its national total — at least not yet. The agency says it needs more information to determine whether measles actually caused or contributed to the deaths. One of the cases involves a newborn who tested positive for measles, but the county coroner says the baby died from a ruptured spleen.

And what might normally be a medical question about how a death is classified has turned into a very public fight between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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