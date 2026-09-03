Boise Jazz Society takes live music into the classroom

For two decades, the Boise Jazz Society has been hosting live concerts, bringing people together around the unique sounds of jazz.

Now, as they celebrate this milestone anniversary, the nonprofit is sharing that same music with a whole new audience: students.

The initiative is called “Jazz Forward," and it's giving kids the chance to hear professional artists play, have conversations, and attend clinics.

Joining us now to talk more about the initiative is Erin Westfall, executive director of the Boise Jazz Society.

