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Boise Jazz Society takes live music into the classroom

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:12 PM MDT
Anonymous (male) jazz players.
Markus Amon
/
Getty Images
Anonymous (male) jazz players.

For two decades, the Boise Jazz Society has been hosting live concerts, bringing people together around the unique sounds of jazz.

Now, as they celebrate this milestone anniversary, the nonprofit is sharing that same music with a whole new audience: students.

The initiative is called “Jazz Forward," and it's giving kids the chance to hear professional artists play, have conversations, and attend clinics.

Joining us now to talk more about the initiative is Erin Westfall, executive director of the Boise Jazz Society.

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Idaho Matters JazzMusic
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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