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Idaho Matters

Henry Diltz looks back at a life behind the camera

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 9, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
Joni Mitchell
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Joni Mitchell
Sun Valley Museum of Art / Henry Diltz
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The Doors
Henry Diltz/Sun Valley Museum of Art
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The Eagles
Henry Diltz/Sun Valley Museum of Art
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Crosby
Henry Diltz/Sun Valley Museum of Art
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Henry Dilltz
Henry Diltz/Sun Valley Museum of Art

At the center of every era are the images that come to define it, and Henry Diltz's photographs are among the most iconic of them.

Since the 60s, he’s photographed some of the biggest names in music, from John Lennon and the Doors to Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

He was also the main photographer for Woodstock across three different years.

Now, he’s bringing the stories of these experiences to Sun Valley, where he’ll talk about his work and what it meant to document such a transformative period. Diltz joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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