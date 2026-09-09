Henry Diltz looks back at a life behind the camera

At the center of every era are the images that come to define it, and Henry Diltz's photographs are among the most iconic of them.

Since the 60s, he’s photographed some of the biggest names in music, from John Lennon and the Doors to Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

He was also the main photographer for Woodstock across three different years.

Now, he’s bringing the stories of these experiences to Sun Valley, where he’ll talk about his work and what it meant to document such a transformative period. Diltz joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

