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Idaho Matters

What happens when you turn love into a game? 'The Dating Game' explores the stakes

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:10 PM MDT
Berkley

When it comes to playing games Tilda Smith is an expert opponent. It's her job as a board game designer after all.

Which is why to finally find the perfect partner and best friend, Tilda decides to turn her own life into a game giving the relationships in her life their own set of rules.

If those playing happen to lose, they have their own set of consequences.

Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Ally Zetterberg to talk more about her new novel The Dating Game.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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