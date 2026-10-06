What happens when you turn love into a game? 'The Dating Game' explores the stakes

When it comes to playing games Tilda Smith is an expert opponent. It's her job as a board game designer after all.

Which is why to finally find the perfect partner and best friend, Tilda decides to turn her own life into a game giving the relationships in her life their own set of rules.

If those playing happen to lose, they have their own set of consequences.

Our associate producer Hannah Gardoski sat down with Ally Zetterberg to talk more about her new novel The Dating Game.