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Idaho Matters

2026 Midterm Elections: An interview with 1st Congressional District Rep. Russ Fulcher

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM MDT
FILE - In this June 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho listens to testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Pool photo
/
The Hill
FILE - In this June 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho listens to testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) has represented the First Congressional District since 2019, and he's seeking another two-year term in Washington, D.C.

Fulcher is facing several challengers, including Democrat Kaylee Peterson, who's running against him for the third time.

There's plenty to talk about this election year, from the economy and the cost of health care to immigration, public lands and the direction of the country.

Fulcher joined Idaho Matters to talk about his record, his priorities and why he wants another term.

We reached out to all candidates running for office. To see the full interviews for those who responded, click here.

Tags
Idaho Matters ElectionsIdaho PoliticsRuss FulcherU.S. CongressElection 2026
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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