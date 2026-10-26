2026 Midterm Elections: An interview with 1st Congressional District Rep. Russ Fulcher

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) has represented the First Congressional District since 2019, and he's seeking another two-year term in Washington, D.C.

Fulcher is facing several challengers, including Democrat Kaylee Peterson, who's running against him for the third time.

There's plenty to talk about this election year, from the economy and the cost of health care to immigration, public lands and the direction of the country.

Fulcher joined Idaho Matters to talk about his record, his priorities and why he wants another term.

We reached out to all candidates running for office. To see the full interviews for those who responded, click here.