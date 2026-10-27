Scandalized is back for season two with all the juicy scandals you need to know about.
The famous "Howard Dean scream", missing governors, contested presidential elections, political drama and juicy scandals.
It’s time for another season of the podcast called Scandalized, hosted by Boise State University political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler.
They not only dive into the delicious details of each political scandal, but they also include a healthy dose of political science and how the scandal has had an effect on our politics.
They’re in the middle of season two and joined Idaho Matters for a sneak peek.