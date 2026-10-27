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Idaho Matters

Scandalized is back for season two with all the juicy scandals you need to know about.

By Samantha Wright
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:03 PM MDT
Bethany Taylor

The famous "Howard Dean scream", missing governors, contested presidential elections, political drama and juicy scandals.

It’s time for another season of the podcast called Scandalized, hosted by Boise State University political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler.

They not only dive into the delicious details of each political scandal, but they also include a healthy dose of political science and how the scandal has had an effect on our politics.

They’re in the middle of season two and joined Idaho Matters for a sneak peek.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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