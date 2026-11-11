The Great Gingerbread Build is back to bring the community together for a cause
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A gingerbread house of BSU's football stadium
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of the Boise Train Depot
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of a red house with a chimney
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of a cabin with people sledding down a snow slope
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house with a scene from the 1993 movie Nightmare Before Christmas
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of a local business called The Beehive
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of an apartment building
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
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A gingerbread house of a church
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A gingerbread house with a cat and dog outside of it
2025 Great Gingerbread Build
Gingerbread houses are a holiday tradition for a lot of families. Here in Boise they're also helping people experiencing homelessness and poverty.
The Great Gingerbread Build is back, bringing together families, businesses and community groups for a little friendly competition, all while supporting the work of Corpus Commons.
Jessica Abbott, Executive Director of Corpus Commons and Becca Bailey, founder of Boise with Kids, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.