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Arts & Culture
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Idaho Matters

New exhibition 'Bad Woman' takes a closer look at the picture perfect 1950s woman

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:28 PM MST
Sugar May

Think back to those picture-perfect images of the 1950s. The happy housewife, the spotless kitchen, the beautiful home and everything just so.

But what happens when you look a little closer at that picture?

That's part of the idea behind a new exhibition at Surel's Place in Garden City called "Bad Woman."

It's a mix of art, nostalgia, live performance and even a little burlesque all designed to get us thinking about femininity, expectations and who really gets to decide what makes a woman "good" or "bad."

The show will be on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Artist Sugar May created the exhibition, and she joined us today along with burlesque performer Muff Jones, who's part of the live experience.

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Idaho Matters Performance ArtBurlesqueGarden CitySurel's Place
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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