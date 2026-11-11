© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho made documentary Truffle Town explores the secrets of a small town in Spain

By Melea Bates
Published November 11, 2026 at 1:56 PM MST
Close-up of the cracked, diamond-patterned skin of black winter truffles.
1 of 5  — BDC04017-3BC7-476F-9474-8BC270CEDE14.jpeg
Close-up of the cracked, diamond-patterned skin of black winter truffles.
210 Digital
Freshly harvested black winter truffles, soil still on them, held in two open hands.
2 of 5  — DA34613A-CC24-43D1-854B-B915B6A83ADF.jpeg
Freshly harvested black winter truffles, soil still on them, held in two open hands.
210 Digital
Shaved black truffle over fried eggs and thinly sliced cured ham on a white plate.
3 of 5  — 17A7DCD1-69D4-4135-A989-34A741CEA834.jpeg
Shaved black truffle over fried eggs and thinly sliced cured ham on a white plate.
210 Digital
Rows of oak trees casting long shadows across red soil in a truffle orchard.
4 of 5  — CF188507-2B6B-4F5D-BD78-20E57DBBF5EF.jpeg
Rows of oak trees casting long shadows across red soil in a truffle orchard.
210 Digital
A trained truffle dog noses freshly unearthed black truffles held in a gloved hand.
5 of 5  — B361F698-F872-404E-986F-3F56C3A39FF9.jpeg
A trained truffle dog noses freshly unearthed black truffles held in a gloved hand.
210 Digital

Seven years ago an Idaho man came across something interesting at a market in Valencia, Spain. It was a truffle inside of a glass vase. Curious, he asked where the truffle came from, but nobody would answer his question.

Finding the answer would take him on a journey to a small town in Spain and expose one family’s secret. All of this was captured in the documentary Truffle Town, which was released last month. Gonzalo de la Torre, the co-director of the documentary, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho FilmDocumentaryMushroomsTruffles
Stay Connected
Melea Bates
I am currently studying Strategic Communications with an emphasis in Media at Boise State University and will graduate in 2027. I am excited to be starting a new chapter of my life here as a Digital Associate at Boise State Public Radio. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email <a href="mailto:idahomatters@boisestate.edu">idahomatters@boisestate.edu</a>.
See stories by Melea Bates

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate