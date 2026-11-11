Idaho made documentary Truffle Town explores the secrets of a small town in Spain

Seven years ago an Idaho man came across something interesting at a market in Valencia, Spain. It was a truffle inside of a glass vase. Curious, he asked where the truffle came from, but nobody would answer his question.

Finding the answer would take him on a journey to a small town in Spain and expose one family’s secret. All of this was captured in the documentary Truffle Town, which was released last month. Gonzalo de la Torre, the co-director of the documentary, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.