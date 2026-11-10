'The Fall of '55' documentary celebrates 20 year anniversary with special screening

It was one of the most notorious chapters in Boise's history. In 1955, an investigation involving teenage boys spiraled into a widespread investigation of gay men in the city. The so-called "Boys of Boise" scandal made national headlines and changed people's lives forever.

Twenty years ago, Idaho filmmaker Seth Randal brought that story to the screen in his documentary, "The Fall of '55."

Now, two decades later, the film is returning to Boise for a special anniversary screening at the Idaho Film Society on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Seth Randal joined Idaho Matters to talk about the film, the history behind it, and why this story still resonates today.