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'The Fall of '55' documentary celebrates 20 year anniversary with special screening

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:29 PM MST
Seth Randal

It was one of the most notorious chapters in Boise's history. In 1955, an investigation involving teenage boys spiraled into a widespread investigation of gay men in the city. The so-called "Boys of Boise" scandal made national headlines and changed people's lives forever.

Twenty years ago, Idaho filmmaker Seth Randal brought that story to the screen in his documentary, "The Fall of '55."

Now, two decades later, the film is returning to Boise for a special anniversary screening at the Idaho Film Society on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Seth Randal joined Idaho Matters to talk about the film, the history behind it, and why this story still resonates today.

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Idaho Matters Idaho FilmThe Boise BoysDocumentaryIdaho LGBTQ
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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