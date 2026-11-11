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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 11, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published November 11, 2026 at 1:57 PM MST
The eye of a woman.
Nicole Sheffer
/
Flickr

Millions of Americans are taking drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro to help manage diabetes or lose weight. The FDA is now adding a new warning about a rare but serious side effect — one that could lead to permanent vision loss. The risk is very small, but it's raising questions about what people taking these medications need to know.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

If you have public health questions, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

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Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableFDAWeight LossGLP-1
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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