Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 11, 2026

Millions of Americans are taking drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro to help manage diabetes or lose weight. The FDA is now adding a new warning about a rare but serious side effect — one that could lead to permanent vision loss. The risk is very small, but it's raising questions about what people taking these medications need to know.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these topics and answer listener questions!

If you have public health questions, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.