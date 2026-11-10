‘Living Voices’ presents the immersive multimedia performance 'Native Vision'

From White boarding schools to Code Talkers during WWII, the Navajo American experience is the subject of a new immersive multimedia performance by the interactive educational theater company called "Living Voices".

The performance is called “ Native Vision ”. It focuses on a young Navajo girl who is shipped off to boarding school and her cousin who becomes one of the Navajo Code Talkers during WWII.

The goal of the interactive experience is to help school students learn more about key moments in American history.

It’s coming to the Nampa Public Library Monday, Nov. 16 and everyone is welcome to come to the performance!

"Living Voices" artistic director Rachael McClinton joined Idaho Matters to give us a sneak peek of the event.

