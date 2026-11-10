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Idaho Matters

‘Living Voices’ presents the immersive multimedia performance 'Native Vision'

By Samantha Wright
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:30 PM MST
Rachael McClinton, Artistic Director, performing Winning Her Wings at North Whidbey Middle School in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Living Voices
Rachael McClinton, Artistic Director, performing Winning Her Wings at North Whidbey Middle School in Oak Harbor, Washington.

From White boarding schools to Code Talkers during WWII, the Navajo American experience is the subject of a new immersive multimedia performance by the interactive educational theater company called "Living Voices".

The performance is called “Native Vision”. It focuses on a young Navajo girl who is shipped off to boarding school and her cousin who becomes one of the Navajo Code Talkers during WWII.

The goal of the interactive experience is to help school students learn more about key moments in American history.

It’s coming to the Nampa Public Library Monday, Nov. 16 and everyone is welcome to come to the performance!

"Living Voices" artistic director Rachael McClinton joined Idaho Matters to give us a sneak peek of the event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Performance ArtNavajo TribeHistoryNampa
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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