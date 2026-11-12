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Idaho Matters

Boise's composting program puts leaves to good use

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 12, 2026 at 1:59 PM MST
Trevor Wade
/
Flickr

If you've been out in your yard lately, chances are you've been dealing with a lot of leaves. While raking them up can feel like a never-ending chore this time of year, those leaves can actually be put to good use.

Boise's composting program keeps more than a third of the city's residential waste out of the landfill each year. That material eventually comes back to the community as compost that can be used in our gardens, parks and landscaping.

What exactly happens to all those leaves after they leave the curb? Are we making the most of the city's composting program?

Colin Hickman, Deputy Director of Public Works for the City of Boise, joined Idaho Matters to answer those questions and tell us more about the program.

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Idaho Matters CompostCity of BoiseEnvironment
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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