Bipartisan bill Northwest Wetlands VIP Act introduced to U.S. House of Representatives

The wetlands in the Pacific Northwest are home to many species of wildlife, including waterfowl, migratory birds and fish like salmon and Steelhead. A bipartisan bill to protect these wetlands was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives last month.

The Northwest Wetlands VIP Act would provide water infrastructure and habitat needed for wildlife by creating a grant program under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Oregon and Washington. The bill was introduced by Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR), Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA).

A few conservation groups are rallying behind the bill, citing the importance of wetlands to our ecosystem. One of these groups is the nonprofit Ducks Unlimited.

Matt Little, Director of Public Policy for Ducks Unlimited and author of the bill and Gregory Green, Director of Conservation Programs Northwest joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.