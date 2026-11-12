Dr. David Adler breaks down what the 2026 midterm election results mean

It's been a little more than a week since voters went to the polls for the midterm elections , and the political landscape in Washington, D.C., is about to look very different.

Democrats have won control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Here in Idaho, Republicans held on to every statewide office, although Democrats did make some gains in the legislature.

In the wake of those election results, President Trump has made a major change in his administration, naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff.

What does all of this mean for the next two years of the Trump presidency, and what does it mean for our democracy?