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Idaho Matters

Dr. David Adler breaks down what the 2026 midterm election results mean

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 12, 2026 at 1:58 PM MST
election day, voting
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

It's been a little more than a week since voters went to the polls for the midterm elections, and the political landscape in Washington, D.C., is about to look very different.

Democrats have won control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Here in Idaho, Republicans held on to every statewide office, although Democrats did make some gains in the legislature.

In the wake of those election results, President Trump has made a major change in his administration, naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff.

What does all of this mean for the next two years of the Trump presidency, and what does it mean for our democracy?

Dr. David Adler, a constitutional scholar and president of the Alturas Institute, joined Idaho Matters to give a breakdown of what this all means.

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Idaho Matters ElectionsElection 2026David Adler
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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