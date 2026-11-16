Idaho singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers just got off the German Autobahn to come home to Boise. He will be getting ready for some holiday shows in his home state before he heads back overseas to London for more concerts.

While he’s here he’ll be joining LED, the dance/music/art studio, for three concerts at their artists venue The Dixon from Nov. 19-21.

He and his wife Jodi Peterson-Stigers are also teaming up with a few hundred of their best friends for the 21st annual Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza which raises money for the Interfaith Sanctuary shelter from Dec. 13-14.

Curtis and Jodi joined Idaho Matters for a special live show.