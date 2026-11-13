Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 13, 2026

The state of Idaho has been paying hunters to kill wolf pups to help manage the state’s wolf population. Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt is asking the federal government to roll back restrictions on 1.7 million acres of public land .

Sarah Wondra has been arrested in connection to the murder of five-year-old Michael Vaughn in 2021 and an Idaho judge has ordered the release of police employment records that were previously withheld to InvestigateWest and Invisible Institute .

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes: