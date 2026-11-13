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Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 13, 2026

By Staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 1:39 PM MST
FILE - This July 16, 2004 file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. A conservation group says Idaho officials are overestimating the number of wolves in the state because they use sightings by hunters rather than relying solely on trained professionals. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, file)
Dawn Villella/AP
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AP
FILE - This July 16, 2004 file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. A conservation group says Idaho officials are overestimating the number of wolves in the state because they use sightings by hunters rather than relying solely on trained professionals. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, file)

The state of Idaho has been paying hunters to kill wolf pups to help manage the state’s wolf population. Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt is asking the federal government to roll back restrictions on 1.7 million acres of public land.

Sarah Wondra has been arrested in connection to the murder of five-year-old Michael Vaughn in 2021 and an Idaho judge has ordered the release of police employment records that were previously withheld to InvestigateWest and Invisible Institute.

It’s Friday, so it's time for our Reporter Roundtable, where Idaho Matters gets you up to date on the news that made headlines this past week.

Today our Roundtable includes:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableWolvesPublic LandsInvestigation
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