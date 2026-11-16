Every year the United Nations holds a conference to discuss climate change with representatives all over the world. This event is called the UN Climate Change Conference, also known this year as COP31 .

This year a familiar face will be at the conference. Shiva Rajbhandari is a Morehead-Cain scholar and is studying public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated from Boise High School and was elected to the Boise School Board . Rajbhandari campaigned for comprehensive climate education in our public schools.

George Prentice interviewed Rajbhandari while he was across the globe to talk about COP31. The event is going on from Nov. 9 to Nov. 21, 2026 in Turkey.