A finalist from America’s Got Talent and an Idaho family music group are teaming up for a special Christmas concert in Idaho Falls next month.

Evie Clair was just 13-years-old when she became a finalist on America’s Got Talent and she’s bringing her Christmas music to Idaho.

The Belnaps are an Idaho group of cousins and brothers who have been performing since 2018 and they’re joining Evie for a special night onDec. 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls .

Evie and Corwin Belnap, with Happy Valley Productions and the producer of Evie Clair Christmas, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.