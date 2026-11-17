Kootenai County has been designated as a World War II Heritage City
During World War II, Americans all across the country pitched in to help with the war effort. They went on food rations, grew Victory Gardens and women entered the workforce en masse to work in factories and shipyards.
The National Park Service is making sure to honor those sacrifices by designating select cities as World War II Heritage Cities. Only one designation is allowed per state and Kootenai County has been selected for Idaho.
Hayley Noble, Executive Director of the Latah County Historical Society, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Idaho’s contributions during World War II and what this special designation means.