Boise State Public Radio Web Stream

How to listen

To listen now, click the orange play button. If you're on a computer, you'll see it at the top left of the screen. If you're on a mobile device, it will be on the bottom left of the screen.

To change streams, click the "All Streams" button on the right side of the audio player to select the stream you want (News, Classical, Jazz or the latest local newscast).

The stream will continue to play as you navigate our website, or leave it open in a browser tab.

Our Streams

Boise State Public Radio News Boise State Public Radio News provides local reporting alongside national and global coverage, with trusted journalism from NPR and beyond. See the news schedule here Boise State Public Radio Music Boise State Public Radio Music offers classical music, featuring timeless works, contemporary performances and connections to Idaho’s local music scene. See the music schedule here. Boise State Public Radio Jazz Boise State Public Radio Jazz delivers jazz, blending classic recordings, modern voices and highlights from Idaho’s vibrant jazz community. See the jazz schedule here

See all of our channels and frequencies here.