Idaho prepares to begin vaccinating 5 to 11 year-olds against COVID-19

Published November 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM MDT
Heather Haworth, Jeremy Haworth
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
Heather Haworth, left, holds the hand of her 12-year-old son Jeremy as he receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from medical assistant Gloria Urgell at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

After federal regulators approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, Idaho prepares to begin administering shots to this age group. Meanwhile, the state's hospitals remain in crisis standards of care as case rates show some encouraging signs.

Idaho Matters is back with our weekly Doctors Roundtable. Guests today:

  • Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's coronavirus task force and former CEO of St. Luke's Health System
  • Dr. Steven Kohtz, Associate Medical Director of Primary Care for St. Luke's in the Magic Valley/Jerome/Wood River Valley

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
