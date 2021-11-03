Idaho prepares to begin vaccinating 5 to 11 year-olds against COVID-19
After federal regulators approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, Idaho prepares to begin administering shots to this age group. Meanwhile, the state's hospitals remain in crisis standards of care as case rates show some encouraging signs.
Idaho Matters is back with our weekly Doctors Roundtable. Guests today:
- Dr. David Pate, member of the governor's coronavirus task force and former CEO of St. Luke's Health System
- Dr. Steven Kohtz, Associate Medical Director of Primary Care for St. Luke's in the Magic Valley/Jerome/Wood River Valley