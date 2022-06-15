Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 15, 2022

The FDA is meeting Wednesday to consider giving the COVID-19 vaccine to kids five and under, a day after they voted to authorize the Moderna shot for kids six and up.

A new blood test could tell you if you're protected against COVID-19 and catching omicron is not a good way to build your immune system against future infections.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to break down all the latest news on COVID-19 and answer your questions.

