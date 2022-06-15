© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: June 15, 2022

Published June 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT
This is a close view of a specimen, prepared for the CDC serologic test to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which is a sign of past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The FDA is meeting Wednesday to consider giving the COVID-19 vaccine to kids five and under, a day after they voted to authorize the Moderna shot for kids six and up.

A new blood test could tell you if you're protected against COVID-19 and catching omicron is not a good way to build your immune system against future infections.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to break down all the latest news on COVID-19 and answer your questions.

Idaho Matters COVID-19 VaccineDoctors Roundtable
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
