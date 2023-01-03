New program helps support mental health of Idaho students
Here in Idaho and around the country, students are struggling with their mental health and schools are in short supply of professionals that are equipped to handle their needs. That's why resources like The Student and Family Assistance Program are so important.
Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the program are Idaho's Central District Health Program Manager, Rebecca Sprague, BPA Director of Business Development, Kelly Carew and Katie Azevedo, BPA's Director of Education.