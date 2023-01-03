© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New program helps support mental health of Idaho students

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST
classroom.jpg
Boise School District

Here in Idaho and around the country, students are struggling with their mental health and schools are in short supply of professionals that are equipped to handle their needs. That's why resources like The Student and Family Assistance Program are so important.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the program are Idaho's Central District Health Program Manager, Rebecca Sprague, BPA Director of Business Development, Kelly Carew and Katie Azevedo, BPA's Director of Education.

Idaho Matters Mental HealthBoise School District
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
