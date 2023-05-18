What does Tuesday's election mean for Idaho schools, growth and kids?

This week 33 out of 44 Idaho counties held elections to raise taxes for schools, sewers and libraries.

Not all of them were successful, including the failure of the $500 million West Ada school levy. This week’s vote comes after the Idaho legislature made changes to when schools can hold bond and levy elections.

What do Tuesday's results mean for schools, growth, and kids? Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer those questions.

