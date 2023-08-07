The threat of extreme heat and its deadly consequences

Here in the U.S. many states are experiencing record breaking heat and when it comes to cooling down, we need more solutions than just turning on the air conditioner, at least according to Jeff Goodell.

He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet" which looks at the impact extreme heat is having on, not just us, but the planet as well.

Goodell sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk more about some of the immediate impacts we are seeing from rising temperatures.