How Idaho students are fighting against climate change

As yet another heat advisory blankets the Treasure Valley and much of Idaho , a team of climate action activists who are also Boise High School students say it’s not too late to turn back the tide.

Isabelle Reis and Rylee Chung are co-chairs of Boise's Youth Climate Action Council and they sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to say not everything is unicorns and rainbows, but they believe taking action is better than being helpless.

