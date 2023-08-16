© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Idaho students are fighting against climate change

By Staff
Published August 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM MDT
A window with water droplets and the sun shining outside.
MirageC
/
Getty Images

As yet another heat advisory blankets the Treasure Valley and much of Idaho , a team of climate action activists who are also Boise High School students say it’s not too late to turn back the tide.

Isabelle Reis and Rylee Chung are co-chairs of Boise's Youth Climate Action Council and they sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to say not everything is unicorns and rainbows, but they believe taking action is better than being helpless.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate Change
Staff
