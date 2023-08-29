© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tips on how to protect your home from wildfires

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
Thomas VanSelus
/
Flickr

As the summers get hotter and ultimately dryer, wildfires have become more common across the country, particularly here in Idaho. This means people are needing to take more precautions during the fire season especially when it comes to protecting their homes.

However, figuring out how to do that and where to start can be intimidating, which is why plant ecologists Adrienne Edwards and Rachel Schlepper have written the new book, "Firescaping Your Home: A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country." Edwards sat down with Idaho Matters to talk more.

