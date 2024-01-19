© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 19, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:29 PM MST
The Maternal Mortality Review Committee could be returning, Saltzer Medical may be shutting their doors, lawmakers have temporarily shelved the library bill, the Idaho Downwinders are continuing their fight and we find out more about JFAC's budget changes

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableIdaho LegislatureDeath Penalty
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

