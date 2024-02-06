Idaho legislature has new school choice proposal: community schools

The Idaho Legislature has a new school choice proposal this year that would give out tax credits to parents who enroll their kids in private school.

Some say this will take much-needed money away from public schools, especially in rural areas, and that there are other solutions to creating better school outcomes in Idaho.

We’re taking a deep dive into school choice with conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

School choice is a big issue, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface. So we asked Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise), the house assistant democratic leader and the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, to join Idaho Matters to talk more.