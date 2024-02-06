© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho legislature has new school choice proposal: community schools

By Samantha Wright
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:47 PM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Legislature has a new school choice proposal this year that would give out tax credits to parents who enroll their kids in private school.

Some say this will take much-needed money away from public schools, especially in rural areas, and that there are other solutions to creating better school outcomes in Idaho.

We’re taking a deep dive into school choice with conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

School choice is a big issue, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface. So we asked Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise), the house assistant democratic leader and the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party, to join Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Legislature
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate