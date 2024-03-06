How much plastic is in our food?

Take a look around you. What do you see? Is anything made of plastic? Water bottles, food wrap, your mayo bottle - what kind of container holds your milk? What about your orange juice, butter, bread and frozen veggies?

Plastic is everywhere, and it’s leaking into our favorite foods. According to Consumer Reports, the newest issue of the magazine says we’re eating too much plastic, and it’s coming from places we never thought of.

Dr. James Rogers is Director of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports, and he sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice for a frank discussion about plastic in our food.

