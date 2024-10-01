Idaho decision 2024: Absentee ballots and campaign finance laws
How does absentee voting work in Idaho? What do candidates have to report when it comes to how they spend their money? And in the age of social media, where can we find trusted sources of information?
These are just some of the questions we’re looking at today. Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.
Idaho's Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters again to talk more about the absentee ballots, campaign finance laws and answer more questions about the upcoming election.