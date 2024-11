The holidays are upon us, which means one thing: food and lots of it!

There's nothing better than sharing a meal with your loved ones, but with so many options to choose from in the Treasure Valley, it can be hard to know where to go.

That's why we invited BoiseDev Eats editor Kara Jackson to join Idaho Matters! She's got a list of all the places you won't want to miss, as well as some festive activities to check out.