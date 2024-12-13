Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: December 13, 2024
The Albertsons Kroger merger has failed, 8th Street is getting a new look, salmon and steelhead returns have fallen short and Bronco star Ashton Jeanty has won two major national football awards.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Mia Maldonado with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Troy Oppie, All Things Considered host with Boise State Public Radio