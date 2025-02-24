© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Education
Idaho Matters

One Idaho school district has new programs to help kids at risk of suicide

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:30 PM MST
Victor Trovo Afonso
/
flickr

After losing several students to suicide last year, the Boise School District increased its suicide prevention efforts by introducing two new programs to help support the mental health of its students.

Now the school district is continuing that work as they assess what issues students may be facing in their annual "well-being survey."

Joining us now to talk more about the survey results is Jason Shanks, the supervisor of counseling services for the Boise School District.

Idaho Matters Suicide PreventionBoise School District
