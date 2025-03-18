Scandalized brings you another season of political scandals
When the podcast Scandalized launched last year, there was a deep hunger for finding out more about political scandals, especially those that have had a big impact on our country.
When Boise State political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler start each episode, they relate not only all the delicious details of each scandal, but the meaning and motivations behind them. And they look at how the scandal has had an effect on our politics.
Idaho Matters wanted to check back in with Charlie and Jaci to find out how their first season went and how people are responding to the podcast. They’ll also be taping one of their episodes live at Treefort next week and you can watch and ask questions.