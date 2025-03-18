© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Scandalized brings you another season of political scandals

By Samantha Wright
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT
Scandalized hosts Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler.
James Dawson
When the podcast Scandalized launched last year, there was a deep hunger for finding out more about political scandals, especially those that have had a big impact on our country.

When Boise State political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler start each episode, they relate not only all the delicious details of each scandal, but the meaning and motivations behind them. And they look at how the scandal has had an effect on our politics.

Idaho Matters wanted to check back in with Charlie and Jaci to find out how their first season went and how people are responding to the podcast. They’ll also be taping one of their episodes live at Treefort next week and you can watch and ask questions.

Idaho Matters Idaho PoliticsPolitics
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
